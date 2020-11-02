Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County seeks applicants for new homeownership in Taneytown

Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County, a nonprofit that helps families move into sustainable homes, is accepting applications for a to-be-built duplex in Taneytown through Nov. 6.
The 1,718-square-foot duplex contains two homes equipped with three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a kitchen, central heat and air and an unfinished basement.
These homes will be sold to two deserving lower-income families living or working in Carroll County “looking for a hand-up, not a hand-out,” according to a Habit for Humanity of Carroll County news release. They will be financed with a low-interest loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We are so happy to be creating opportunities for two hard working Carroll County families to own their own homes,” said Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County Executive Director Bryan Lyburn.
“We carefully select our partner families and they work alongside our volunteers to build their home,” he added.
The duplex will be Leader in Energy and Environmental Design platinum certified. LEED is a global designation for green buildings –– platinum is the highest level of achievement.
Interested applicants are encouraged to join hour-and-a-half virtual orientation sessions currently being held before filling out the application to learn more about the process.
The homeownership program indicates that applicants must have lived or worked in Carroll County for at least one year prior to their application and must be a U.S. citizen. Applicants should also demonstrate a need for adequate housing including but not limited, to unsafe or unhealthy living conditions, temporary housing or homelessness, cost burden of rent and utilities greater than 30% of income or an inability to qualify for a conventional mortgage.
“Now that our initiative is receiving more up-front funding from USDA, we will be in a position to build more homes annually, rather than every other year,” said Stephanie Averett, the director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County.
“Although the mortgage percentage rates will no longer be 0%, our goal is to make sure that families are not paying more than 30% of their income to be a homeowner –– mortgages around $1,000 per month is what we aim for,” she added.
Habitat for Humanity will select two families by February 2021. Next year, the organization will create new opportunities after previously assisting 10 families into new and sustainable homes since 2002.
“There’s not a lot of opportunities to buy homes in Carroll County, that are affordable, so this a great opportunity for a family to own their own home –– and we really want people to apply,” Averett said.