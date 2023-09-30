McDaniel’s Green Terror turns 100

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

McDaniel College in Westminster celebrated Homecoming this weekend, with traditions such as the crowning of the Homecoming Court, the awarding of the James Brant Memorial Cup, an Athletics Hall of Fame celebration, as well as sporting events. On Saturday the college also celebrated its Green Terror mascot’s 100th birthday.

According to Cheryl Knauer, director of public relations for the college, the first mention of “Green Terror” associated with the college was in the October 15, 1923 edition of the Western Maryland monthly, in an article recounting a football game between Western Maryland College — McDaniel’s name until 2002 — and Washington and Lee in Lexington, Virginia. The article describes WMC’s 11 players as “Green Terrors,” despite their loss that day to Washington and Lee, 19-7.

The name stuck, and since then the college has used the term to “represent the spirit of the College community both on and off the athletic field,” according to its website. The Green Terror has had several incarnations, including a wolf-like critter, a bobcat and a leopard. Knauer said the current Green Terror mascot was unveiled during the college’s 150th anniversary celebration on Homecoming weekend in October 2017.

“We believe that our Green Terror is uniquely McDaniel and it regularly appears at the top of ‘weirdest school mascot’ lists,” Knauer said.