Westminster man charged with assault, resisting arrest

A 26-year-old Westminster man is facing assault and resisting arrest charges after an alleged incident Thursday night.
Jason Tyler Green, 26, is charged with felony first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest, according to electronic court records. He was held without bond after a Friday bail hearing.
Charging documents state that Maryland State Police responded to a Westminster apartment for a report of a man, identified as Green, assaulting a woman. The woman told police that an argument escalated to the point that Green struck her in the face multiple times and was strangling her five minutes before police arrived.
Police noted red swelling and bruising on the woman’s face and one of her arms and Green was told he was being placed under arrest, according to charging documents.
Green became agitated and refused to relax his arms when police tried to put handcuffs on him, and he began yelling, prompting police to leg sweep him to the floor. Later, Green tried to leg lock an MSP officer, kicking him, drawing blood and causing a contusion, according to charging documents.
Electronic court records did not list an attorney for Green. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 12.