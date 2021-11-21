The Great Westminster Train Show | PHOTOS

The Great Westminster Train Show was held by the Deer Park Lions at the Carroll County Agriculture Center. It featured a large operating train display sponsored by The Baltimore American Flyer Club, Sunday November 21, 2021.
The Great Westminster Train Show
A wide variety of model train cars are on display and up for sale during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
Ellie Whitestone (2) of Westminster has her nose pressed to the glass as she focuses on a train circling on of the track layouts set up during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
A line of kids gather at the edge of a track layout during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
Crowds pack rooms in several buildings during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
Model train and accessories are on display during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
A massive model train layout attracts kids and their parents alike during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
Paul Love of Severn makes adjustments to one of the trains circling a track layout during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
An exhibitor makes adjustments to an engine on one of the large track layouts during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times) The Great Westminster Train Show
Maxwell Poole (6) of New Windsor has his eyes locked on a Thomas the Train engine as it powers it's way around one of the track layouts during the Great Westminster Train show held at the Carroll County Ag Center Sunday in Westminster
(Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)