‘It’s just a really fun day’: Run Moore’s third annual Great Westminster Baking Run set for Dec. 12

Steve Moore is a big fan “The Great British Bake Off” television series on Netflix and he wanted to share his love of the show with the community in a fun, carefree way.
Moore, founder and owner of Run Moore in Westminster, developed the idea for a baking competition close to the holidays that incorporates some exercise as well — thus, the Great Westminster Baking Run was born.
The Great Westminster Baking Run is back for its third year this Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m., and Moore said Run Moore will be collecting canned goods and toys to donate to local charities and food banks as well.
“We thought it would be a fun thing to do after a run, where people could go for a run and drop off their desserts,” Moore said. “After the run, we all enjoy some cookies and pastries.”
This year’s event will look a little different with restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moore requests that participants bring their baked goods in small, shareable packages for others to enjoy in a COVID-friendly way. Those who bring treats can also take others home after the run is completed.
People who are not avid bakers are still permitted to participate, but are encouraged to bring at least three canned goods or an unwrapped toy to exchange for baked goods. Moore said the canned goods and toys will be collected during the entirety of December, not just during Saturday’s event.
“We’ve had to pivot with the rules because we don’t necessarily want people hanging around in the store after our run, eating,” Moore said. “We’re still hoping to get people that will bake and drop stuff off while still doing a socially-distant group run from the store.”
Moore worked in the food and beverage industry prior to opening Run Moore in 2014 and said the goal was to find new and creative ways to get people more active. The store provides a wide range of products designed to fit every customer and shoes range from cross country spikes to sturdy walking shoes for any profession.
Run Moore also hosts group runs throughout the year for anyone who wishes to participate — two runs per month, including a Saturday morning run and a beer run one Thursday per month. Moore buys everyone their first beer during the beer runs as part of a Happy Hour social activity with members of the community.
When the pandemic arrived and social events were canceled, Moore wondered if he would still be able to hold the Great Westminster Baking Run at all.
“We’ve been encouraging people to please continue to donate stuff, even if you don’t feel comfortable,” Moore said. “This year, it’s really important that we want to make sure we can try to do something in the best safe way we possibly can.
“Eating cookies at the end of it is all good stuff, but we want to be able to drop a car full of food off at the Taneytown Food Bank.”
The Great Westminster Baking Run had about 60 participants in its first year, Moore said, and they all dressed up in costumes.
“We had people running around in elf gear, running in Santa outfits, and then we all hung around and just enjoyed sweets,” Moore said. “It’s roughly the same idea of Thanksgiving morning, of let’s burn some calories and we’ll go eat some food and put those calories right back in our body.
“It’s just a really fun day.”
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate in the event and loops through the community range from 2.5 miles to 5.5 miles. Moore said the idea to have different paths to run and walk on keeps people in the same direction to make the event safe for everyone.
“Through the pandemic, we’ve see a ton of new runners and faces for people that were bored at home or had a little bit of extra downtime and became active,” Moore said. “It’s really fun not only getting people that were finding running for the first time, but trying to keep them healthy and motivated as well.”