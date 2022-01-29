Carroll County approves contract to upgrade almost 22 miles of gravel roads this year as part of three-year project

Carroll County staff expects to resurface nearly 22 miles of roadways countywide this year.
The Board of County Commissioners approved a request Thursday from the Bureau of Roads Operations to award an $862,660 contract to American Paving Fabrics, Inc., to complete phase two of a gravel roads improvement project in the county.
The contract is for work to double chip seal 21.93 miles of Carroll County’s gravel roads. The process involves applying a layer of asphalt and aggregate in order to improve skid resistance and suppress road dust.
Doug Brown, deputy director of Carroll’s Department of Public Works said the three-year gravel road hardening program was initiated in the county in 2021.
“Year one projects were very successful,” he said, adding that in 2021 the department completed installation of a double chip seal surface with a fog seal on 19 roadways throughout the county, covering 19.42 miles.
“We’ve heard multiple ‘thank yous’ from the citizens on the roads that we completed,” Brown said. “On these roads we get less phone calls for road repairs after heavy rain or a winter event.”
Brown said “the occasional pothole” still occurs on these roads, but they can be addressed with a patch.
In 2022, the department anticipates covering 21.93 miles of gravel roads to include Basehores Mill Road, Hughes Shop Road, Indian Valley Trail, Ladiesburg Road, Pinch Valley Road, Stem Road, Boog Road, Baughman Mill Road, Kern Road, Saw Mill Road, Kowomu Trail, Schalk Road #2, three sections of Turkeyfoot Road, Bethel Road, John Shirk Road, Baugher Road, York Road #1, Stover Road and Naylors Mill Road.
The double chip seal consists of applying stone chips in two layers. All roads will be vacuumed of excess chips and a fog seal will be applied. Maintenance of traffic and all incidental work is included in the contract.
This project is intended to harden the surface of the gravel roads by sealing cracks and preventing water infiltration. Double chip seal surface treatment has low energy requirements and is environmentally safe as it emits no pollutants, according to meeting documents.
The work will be require some temporary lane closures. Signage and flagmen will be deployed.
“I’ve been out riding on these resurfaced roads in my district and I’ve heard nothing but wonderful replies from individuals,” said Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a Republican who represents District 4.
Commissioner Stephen Wantz, a Republican who represents District 1, said the county must notify residents who live on the affected roads prior to the work being done.
Latest Carroll County News
“We need to ensure folks know exactly what is going to occur,” Wantz said.