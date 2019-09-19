Grandparents conference in Carroll County returns Saturday with new name, focus remains on caring for kids

Saturday will mark the return of the what would have been the eighth annual Grandparents Conference, a program of the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities. Would have, if not for a name change — from here on out, the conference will be known as the Annual Conference to Support Children & Families in Our Changing Society.
“We wanted to update the title a little bit because we want to encourage, not just grandparents, but anyone who has an interest in the caregiving of children,” said Celene Steckel, chief of the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities. “We wanted to recognize that if we have other folks that want to come in and be part of this conference, they are welcome to.”
That said, the conference will still have a large focus on supporting grandparents who are supporting and taking care of children.
“We want to support our grandparents that are out there providing support for their grandchildren and caring for them,” she said. “Sometimes these grandparents have been put into this role as an unexpected caretaker of their grandchildren that they were not ready for and we want to provide them with new information. A lot of things have changed since these grandparents had raised their own children.”
By whichever name you know it, this year’s conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Westminster Senior and Community Center. The event is free, but Steckel said it is important that people register ahead of time by calling 410-386-3800.
“We want to make sure we have enough printed materials for folks as well as the continental breakfast in the morning,” she said. “We’ll take registrations up until at least noon on Friday and even if they needed to call later than that, we could probably accommodate them.”
The title of this year’s conference is Putting the Pieces Together, which Steckel said refers to an attempt to pull together all the different aspects of raising a child today, from mental health to school and school services to how caregivers can maintain their own mental health.
“We will address screen time, how much screen time is too much. We will also talk about what is age appropriate behavior and could that possibly be mental illness,” she said. “We also address some of the opioid crisis and other addiction-related issue that could have been the reason these individuals are now caring for their grandchildren as their primary caretaker.”
Through a close partnership with Carroll County Public Schools, grandparents and other caretakers will also learn more about what programs exist to help support children as they learn, according to Steckel.
The conference is retaining that focus on supporting grandparents who are caregivers, in part, Steckel said, because of the funding behind the conference.
“The Bureau of Aging and Disabilities administers our national family caregivers support program. Part of that program is caregivers for older adults, but we have 10% of that program that can be geared toward grandparents that are serving as caregivers," she said. “We receive funding from the federal government passed through the Maryland Department of Aging, because the national family caregivers support program is part of the Older Americans Act.”
That funding not only supports the conference but also the bureau’s grandparents as caregivers support group, which is where many of the topics address at the conference are first brought up, according to Steckel.
“That is how this conference comes together,” she said. “It sometimes can be overwhelming for these grandparents and any caregiver, so we try to look at some of the topics that come out of our support group as some of the hot topics people are having the most difficulty addressing.”
If you go
What: The 8th annual Conference to Support Children & Families in Our Changing Society (formerly the Grandparents Conference)
When: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
Where: The Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster
Cost: Free
Advance registration by calling 410-386-3800 is required.