Volunteer with Carroll County Health Department awarded governor’s citation after logging more than 2,000 hours

Mark Vigliotti, a retired Carroll County Public Schools principal who has been deployed on multiple response teams with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, received a citation from Gov. Larry Hogan in honor of his more than 2,000 volunteer hours supporting the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 response.
Vigliotti’s efforts have spanned the entire pandemic, from the early planning stages to the current vaccination outreach, according to a news release from CCHD. State Sen. Justin Ready, Commissioner Stephen Wantz, Health Officer Ed Singer and the county’s emergency management manager, Valerie Hawkins, were among those on hand to honor Vigliotti.
He helped the health department develop a system for managing and distributing personal protective equipment to county healthcare providers and facilities and provided assistance and expertise in planning contact tracing and community messaging. He donated his time and expertise to help plan, implement, and staff the health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster. He assisted in planning the county’s vaccination efforts and now regularly works at most of the health department’s vaccination clinics.
Vigliotti was recognized by Carroll County Government for his volunteerism in January. He deflected credit to health department staff while speaking with the county commissioners, but Health Officer Ed Singer said, “sometimes God puts people in the right place at the right time, and I’m glad you’re there for us.” Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, told Vigliotti that day: “You personify the greatness of this county.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Vigliotti received the award at a vaccination clinic at TownMall of Westminster for those aged 12-17. Over 700 adolescents were scheduled to receive their second Pfizer dose at the clinic after more than 1,000 received their second dose at last Wednesday’s clinic.
The clinics are a joint effort with the Maryland Department of Health providing the vaccine; Carroll Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Center, storing and preparing the vaccine; local pediatricians educating their patients and referring them for vaccination; and Carroll County Health Department coordinating the clinic at their new TownMall site, with the help of Carroll County Public School’s nurses and the support of the Carroll County Government and other local officials. The National Guard is also providing support.