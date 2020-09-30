‘Immensely proud,’ Maryland Gov. Hogan appears in Sykesville to help hand out state police awards

Gov. Larry Hogan was in Sykesville on Wednesday, helping Maryland State Police Superintendent Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III honor recipients of the agency’s highest awards during the annual MSP Superintendent’s Award Ceremony, held at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission center.
The governor paid tribute to the bravery of Maryland’s state troopers, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“Every day that I have served as governor, I have been immensely proud of the men and women of the MSP — those of you who put your lives on the line for the rest of us,” Hogan is quoted as saying. “Especially in today’s environment, when too often our law enforcement officers are unfairly criticized and don’t get the recognition and appreciation that they deserve, I want you all to know that you have, and will always have, the full support of your governor.”
According to the release, those honored for their outstanding service over the past year include trooper Kashef Khan, Trooper of the Year; Michael Hoffman, Police Communications Operator of the Year; Sydney Sarrichio, Police Communications Supervisor of the Year; and retired Maj. Greg Shipley, Milton S. Taylor Humanitarian Award.
Trooper Tyler W. Michael received both the Governor’s Citation and an Injury Award, stemming from an incident in Westminster in March 2019.