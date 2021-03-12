xml:space="preserve">
Five Carroll County companies extinguish shed fire in Westminster

Carroll County Times
Mar 12, 2021 11:49 AM

Twenty-two units from five Carroll County fire companies extinguished a shed fire in Westminster before it could spread on Thursday afternoon.

The call for service was received at 3:41 p.m. for a shed fire in the 1000 block of Gorsuch Road near a residence, according to Kevin Dayhoff, public information officer for the Westminster Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control at 4:21 p.m. and there were no injuries.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Gorsuch Road in Westminster Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Gorsuch Road in Westminster Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

The shed sustained substantial damage, but fire suppression response kept the blaze from spreading to the residence, according to Dayhoff.

In addition to Westminster, units from Hampstead, Mount Airy, Pleasant Valley and Reese fire companies also responded.

The fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters extingush fire that extended into the woods at the scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Gorsuch Road in Westminster Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Firefighters extingush fire that extended into the woods at the scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Gorsuch Road in Westminster Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

