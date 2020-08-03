Goodwill stores in Carroll County reopening with new sales after merger announced

The stores will continue to follow precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This includes limiting the number of shoppers in the store, requiring masks for employees and shoppers, installing signs indicating 6-foot space increments, adding plexiglass at the registers, cleaning high-touch points throughout the day, and using a new disinfectant spray on all donations before they enter the store. Dressing rooms will remain closed, according to the release.