Goodwill stores in Carroll County reopening with new sales after merger announced

Goodwill stores in Carroll County will have a new system of weekly sales after two region-based Goodwill organizations recently combined forces.
The Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, the nonprofit that runs stores including those in Westminster, Hampstead and Eldersburg, has combined operations with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. The affected stores temporarily closed to undergo a small-scale revamp, the nonprofit said in a news release.
The Westminster location was closed July 20-27. The Hampstead and Eldersburg locations were closed July 27 and plan to reopen Aug. 3.
As part of this revamping, the stores are reorganizing merchandise, making updates to the point of sale system to include new sale days, and teaching and training staff members, according to the release.
The new weekly and daily discounts will be in place after each store reopens.
Each day, merchandise with a select tag color will be on sale for 50% off. On Thursdays all items with a select color tag are $1.
On Tuesdays, seniors will be able to save 25% on regular price items with their ID, and on Sundays members of the military and students will be able to save 25% on regularly priced items.
“Shoppers will notice slight changes in store and more weekly sales,” Amy Lyons, director of marketing at Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, said in the news release. “We’re really excited to offer shoppers some new ways to save and stretch their dollar. A recent survey indicated 4 out of 5 people say they are open to shopping secondhand. Goodwill stores are full of great deals on clothing, household items and more, as well as unique finds.”
The stores will continue to follow precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This includes limiting the number of shoppers in the store, requiring masks for employees and shoppers, installing signs indicating 6-foot space increments, adding plexiglass at the registers, cleaning high-touch points throughout the day, and using a new disinfectant spray on all donations before they enter the store. Dressing rooms will remain closed, according to the release.
Both Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona provide workforce development programs for residents including job seekers, veterans, youth and individuals with disabilities. These services are funded by the sale of items in Goodwill stores.
After the merger, the groups will unite under a new name, which has not yet been selected and approved.
The groups hope the greater shared resources from the merger will allow them to offer more services toward their mission of helping people achieve dignity through the power of work, Lyons said when interviewed by the Times. Because the partnership is fairly new, the two organizations are still learning about each other and determining best practices.
They hope to continue the partnerships they have with other organizations in their communities. Hopefully, Lyons said, that list will grow.
More information about Goodwill stores in Carroll County and Frederick County is available at gimv.org.