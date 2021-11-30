On Giving Tuesday, annual Holiday Hope effort launched to raise money for Carroll County groups that support community

The Tuesday after the Thanksgiving holiday has been touted by the global generosity movement as Giving Tuesday, a day for people to donate what they can to local nonprofits and other organizations.
“Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to make people aware of local organizations in their communities helping neighbors, friends and family,” said Tammy Black, executive director of Access Carroll. “We give the gift of good health.”
Access Carroll is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Times’ annual campaign aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community.
In addition to Access Carroll, the Times and its partner, NWSB Bank, are raising funds for Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff.
Access Carroll has been providing medical, dental and behavioral health care for at-risk individuals under one roof for 16 years.
This nonprofit organization opened in 2005 as a volunteer primary care clinic and has since grown into a much larger health care center. Services are provided on a sliding fee scale and primary medical care is provided by volunteer physicians, nurses and other experienced medical professionals.
“Access Carroll is a great place to invest support,” Black said. “When people invest in us, they are being a champion of health in the community.”
The organization strives to remove traditional barriers to quality health care, help patients maintain good health, and learn to manage acute or chronic illnesses.
“We’re the safety net for health care here in Carroll County,” Black said, adding the nonprofit is one of the largest providers of outpatient care in the county.”
Access Carroll partners with the Carroll County Health Department, Carroll Hospital, LifeBridge Health and The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County Inc. Together, these organizations make sure Access Carroll serves the community’s most vulnerable at-risk patients the best it can.
The facility, located in Westminster, is open seven days a week and serves about 10,000 individuals per year. In addition, the staff provides about 22,000 visits every year.
Medical professionals at Access Carroll see a lot of patients for all kinds of services such as rehousing case management, medication acquisition, coronavirus screening and counseling.
Black noted that Access Carroll consists of an integrated care team of professionals in different disciplines who work together every day to make the organization successful.
To participate in this effort, look for the Holiday Hope advertisement inside the print edition of the Carroll County Times or mail a donation to: Carroll County Times; Attn: Holiday Hope; P.O. Box 169; Westminster, MD 21158. When mailing your donation, make your checks payable to one of the charities listed:
- Access Carroll
- Carroll County Food Sunday
- Bridging Life (formerly Carroll Hospice)
- Human Services Programs of Carroll County
- The Shepherd’s Staff
The Holiday Hope campaign provides unrestricted funds that organizations can use in areas that need the most assistance.