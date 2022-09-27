Carroll County in ‘desperate need’ of election judges to operate Nov. 8 general election

With the Nov. 8 gubernatorial general election less than two months away, Carroll County’s election director said this week that the county is in “desperate need” of election judges.

Katherine Berry said the county needs 128 more judges to reach its 477 election judge goal.

“In order to run a successful election, we rely heavily on election judges for an in-person election,” Berry said.

For the primary election, Berry said election staff was only able to hire 414 judges of the 477 needed. Berry said some people have been reluctant to serve as judges because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election judges get paid between $175 and $350, depending on their responsibilities on the day of the election. Those interested in serving as a judge should call 410-386-2959 or email ccboe@carrollcountymd.gov for more information.

Berry said as of Tuesday there are 128,824 active registered voters in Carroll County eligible to cast a ballot in the general election Nov. 8.

Of that, 64,258 are Republicans and 33,812 are Democrats, while 28,632 are unaffiliated, and 1,042 are considered “other.” The Libertarian Party has 795 voters, the Green Party has 192, and 93 are registered with the Working Class Party in Carroll.

Early voting begins Oct. 27, and continues through Nov. 3. Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at the Westminster Senior Center, 125 Stoner Ave., in Westminster; the South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road in Sykesville; and at the old North Carroll High School Complex in the library, 1400 Panther Drive in Hampstead.

Mail-in voting ballots start going out to the 14,239 people who requested one, on Saturday, Berry said, while mail-in ballots for members of the military overseas started being sent out on Sept. 24.

Drop boxes for early voting ballots will be available starting Thursday at the following locations:

Carroll County Board of Elections Office, 300 S. Center St., Westminster

Mount Airy Senior Center, 703 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy

Old North Carroll High School library, 1400 Panther Drive, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Sykesville

Taneytown Senior Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

Westminster Senior Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Election officials pick up ballots from the boxes every day.