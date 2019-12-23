Emergency crews rushed to the 6300 Block of Md. 32 in Eldersburg on Monday, Dec. 23 after a construction crew struck a gas line and water main, causing a major leak. Water and power to nearby business was shut off and a portion of the road closed in both directions.
According to a news release from the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, at about 8 a.m., “Sykesville crews arrived on the scene to see high pressured gas and water shooting out of a road construction crew’s trench that they had been working in.”
Crews from BGE joined by 8:30, but had to request more assistance and more equipment because of the magnitude of the leak. Maryland State Police closed the surrounding portion of Md. 32 in both directions to prevent the possibility of passing vehicles igniting the gas, according to the release.
The road remained closed as of 1:30 p.m.
The severed line was a 1.5-inch high-pressure natural gas line alongside a water main that served the businesses along that portion of the road. Emergency crew shut off the power to those businesses and the water main. Several businesses in the area reported the smell of gas.
Units from Sykesville, Gamber and Winfield fire companies responded with mutual aid from Howard County crews.
BGE crews were able to crimp the gas line as of 9:30 a.m.
“Fire crews were able to clear the gas leak on Sykesville road, but were quickly dispatched to respond to natural gas odors in the 6300 block of Liberty Road and on Lee Lane,” according to the release.