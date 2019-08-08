Gamber fire caused by accidental firing of gun, Maryland fire marshal finds

An investigation into a Wednesday afternoon fire in Gamber found that it was caused by the accidental firing of a gun, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
It took about 50 minutes for 40 firefighters to control the fire at the 3600 block of Oxwed Court, according to a notice of investigation from the fire marshal.
According to the notice, the estimated financial loss is $100,000 for the structure and $25,000 for contents. A homeowner was treated for minor injuries at the scene, the notice read.
The notice did not go into detail about how a firearm caused the blaze.
Responders had a hard time getting to the fire located in the basement of the home, under the stairs, according to Clay Myers, a Gamber fire company spokesperson.
Fire companies from Reese, Winfield and Sykesville also responded, a fire company spokesperson said Wednesday.