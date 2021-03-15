Woods fire, barn fire, medical call keep Gamber firefighters busy

They were challenged by the amount of stored items in and around the two-level barn. A large garage door had closed by itself early in the event and it had to be cut away. Access to the upper level was restricted, and its floor was unstable, so an exterior attack was established. Holes were cut in the sides of the barn to provide ventilation as well as to get water on the fire in the upper level, according to Myers, and the fire was declared under control at 2:55 p.m.