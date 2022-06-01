Get your fill of food, fun and games at the annual Fireman’s Carnival in Gamber

Fire company members work the fryers to produce funnel cakes for patrons during Gamber's fireman carnival on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Families from across the region have been enjoying fresh funnel cakes, competing in carnival games, racing down the Fun Slide, and spinning around the Ferris wheel, carousel or other amusement rides this week at the annual Fireman’s Carnival at Gamber Carnival Grounds, Route 32 and Niner Road.

Music, food, rides and games will be offered through Saturday. Raffle tickets are also on sale until the drawing Saturday night. There are six opportunities to win cash prizes, with the grand prize set at $8,000.

Advertisement

Proceeds from the carnival will support the Gamber and Community Fire Company.

The carnival is open 6-11 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.