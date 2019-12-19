Hampstead Mexico Road/Md. 482 was shut down at Gablehammer Road near Westminster at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night after an accident, police said.
According to a Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack spokesman, a vehicle collision occurred on Gablehammer Road shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, likely due to ice on the road.
The spokesman did not know the number of vehicles or any details about injuries, but could say that more than one vehicle was likely involved, and that Gablehammer Road was also shut down as of 7:30 p.m.
The spokesman noted that ice on the roadway appeared to be a factor in the accident and that Maryland State Highway Administration trucks were on the scene in addition to Maryland State Police and emergency medical responders.
This story will be updated.