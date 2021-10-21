Soil conservation board seeking Carroll County nominations

Nominations for an appointment to the Carroll Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a term to expire Nov. 17, 2026, and will fill the expired term of Donald Maring.
A supervisor must be a resident of Carroll County. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the board of supervisors and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.
Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by Nov. 8. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the office of Bryan Butler Sr., extension educator, 700 Agricultural Center, Westminster. Forms may also be picked up at the Carroll Soil Conservation District Office, 698 J Corporate Center Court, Westminster. Nominations should be sent to State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. The form is now available online at www.mda.maryland.gov (click on “Conservation,” then “Committees”).