Soil conservation board seeking Carroll County nominations

Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by Nov. 8. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the office of Bryan Butler Sr., extension educator, 700 Agricultural Center, Westminster. Forms may also be picked up at the Carroll Soil Conservation District Office, 698 J Corporate Center Court, Westminster. Nominations should be sent to State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. The form is now available online at www.mda.maryland.gov (click on “Conservation,” then “Committees”).