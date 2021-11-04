The Shepherd’s Staff in Westminster launches Call for Coats program, is accepting donations of new coats

The Shepherd’s Staff is hosting its annual Call for Coats Program this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program will be collecting new coats only. Donations are being collected through Nov. 19, and the goal is to receive at least 500 new coats.
For merchandise that is purchased locally, donors must call The Shepherd’s Staff office at 410-857-5944 to set up a time to drop off. There is also an option to purchase items through the organization’s Amazon Wishlist, which would deliver the coats to a secure location for the organization to receive directly. The link to the Amazon wishlist is amzn.to/3i8LTY1.
Distribution has begun on an as-needed basis. Those in need of a coat will also need to call the office with the sizes they are requesting and to schedule a time for pick up.
The Shepherd’s Staff has remained open during the pandemic but has had to adjust the way it provides services. All services are provided by appointment only, with a contactless system set up for guests to receive needed supplies. The donation shed remains closed, as does the physical office, but personal care items from the Blessings Closet are still distributed twice a week to those in need. All financial assistance is provided remotely.