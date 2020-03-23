Scholarships available for students

Deadline extended for Trumpower Scholarship
Carroll County residents pursuing postsecondary education now have until April 6 to complete the online application for The Harold Glen and Audrey G. Benson Trumpower Foundation Scholarship. The extension is to allow students additional time to complete the application following the closure of Carroll County Public Schools to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The fund is a component fund of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, with the purpose of providing scholarships to Carroll County residents. Scholarship details and the application are accessible through the Community Foundation website at www.frederickcountygives.org/trumpower.
Mt. Airy Rotary offers scholarship
The Rotary Club of Mount Airy will be awarding a scholarship again this year, paying $2,000 for one year of undergraduate or vocational study.
Scholarship criteria include a 3.0 GPA or higher, with a transcript submitted; social activities, societies, clubs in school, church and community; a letter from the student demonstrating financial need, career interests, other awards and scholarships received; three character reference letters; and residence in the immediate Mount Airy 21771 zip code area. Winner must attend a Rotary Club of Mount Airy meeting to receive scholarship.
Packets must be received by May 1 and can be e-mailed to rotarymtairy@gmail.com or mailed to the attention of The Scholarship Committee, Mount Airy Rotary Club, P.O. Box 531, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Lions Club scholarships available
The Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club is offering two $1,500 scholarships to selected South Carroll High School graduating seniors. The scholarship includes those from South Carroll who attend the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.
The application deadline is May 8. Scholarship forms are available from the school guidance office or by calling 410-861-6738.