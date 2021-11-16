Carroll County drop off sites open for Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child shoe box gifts are prepared by donors and filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies, and may be dropped off now during national collection week, Nov. 15-22.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoe box gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. Individuals, families and groups can transform empty shoe boxes into gifts, with the project of Samaritan’s Purse partnering with local churches across the globe to deliver these gifts to children in need.
Drop off locations and times, how to pack a shoe box, COVID-19 updates and more can be found online at www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
Local drop off locations include First Presbyterian Church, 65 Washington Road, Westminster; Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Road, Sykesville; Mount Airy Baptist Church, 1402 N. Main St., Mount Airy; and Taneytown Baptist Church, 4150 Sells Mill Road, Taneytown.