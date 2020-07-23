MREC hosting garden party and croquet benefit

The Marriage and Relationship Education Center is hosting its fourth annual garden party and croquet benefit from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at River Downs Golf Club, 1900 River Downs Drive, Finksburg. The center invites guests to step back in time to an era of flapper dresses, feather boas and gangster wear for the Roaring ’20s event.
The event features an elegant, tented catered picnic, live jazz music by the Monte Leister Quintet, and a display of antique cars. Sponsors will play in a modified, non-regulation croquet tournament. Period dress is optional; there is a contest and prize for best-dressed couple. There will also be a hole-in-one contest.
Garden party tickets are $45 each or $80 per couple. Proceeds from the event will help the organization continue to provide relationship skills programs and events in the community. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, to register, or to learn more, visit www.mrecenter.org or call 410-386-9003.