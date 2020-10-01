South Carroll Lioness Lions Club sponsoring peace poster contest

The Lions International Peace Poster Contest is an international contest that encourages children to creatively express what peace means to them. The South Carroll Lioness Lions Club is sponsoring this contest for all middle school students in the Eldersburg and Sykesville community whether they attend public, private, parochial or home schools. Contestants are invited to create a poster that visually communicates the 2020-2021 contest’s theme, “Peace Through Service.”
The contest is open to students who will be 11, 12 or 13 years old on Nov. 15; eligible birth dates are Nov. 16, 2006, through Nov. 15, 2009. Artwork must be no smaller than 13 inches by 20 inches and no larger than 20 inches by 24 inches, and may not be matted or framed. Only one entry is accepted per student per year, and each entry must be the work of only one student. All artwork must be the individual student’s original creation. Duplications are not accepted.
All media are accepted. Chalk, charcoal, and pastel entries should be sealed with a fixative spray to prevent smearing. Do not laminate entries. Three-dimensional entries will not be accepted. Nothing may be glued, stapled or attached to the artwork in any way. The use of lettering, numbering or writing on the front of the poster, in any language, is not allowed. All artist signatures or initials should be written on the back of the poster, along with full name, age, birth date, school name, grade and phone number. Artwork should be done on a flexible material so it can be rolled for shipping in a mailing tube. Do not fold the poster. Posters not meeting these specifications will be disqualified.
At the club level, one prize of $50 and a certificate of achievement will be awarded to the winning entry, which will then be submitted for further judging by Lions at the district and multiple district levels. If the entry is selected at the multiple district level, it will be submitted for further judging at the international level. One international grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and an award. In addition, the grand prize winner, two family members and the sponsoring club president will be invited to attend an award ceremony. Twenty-three merit award winners will each receive $500 and a certificate of achievement. In entering the contest, participants agree to allow Lions Clubs International to use their names and photographs for promotional and publicity purposes.
The deadline for entry into this contest is Oct. 25. Contact Lion Susan Bonura at 443-745-1281 to make arrangements to turn in completed entries.