South Carroll Lioness Lions Club sponsoring peace poster contest

All media are accepted. Chalk, charcoal, and pastel entries should be sealed with a fixative spray to prevent smearing. Do not laminate entries. Three-dimensional entries will not be accepted. Nothing may be glued, stapled or attached to the artwork in any way. The use of lettering, numbering or writing on the front of the poster, in any language, is not allowed. All artist signatures or initials should be written on the back of the poster, along with full name, age, birth date, school name, grade and phone number. Artwork should be done on a flexible material so it can be rolled for shipping in a mailing tube. Do not fold the poster. Posters not meeting these specifications will be disqualified.