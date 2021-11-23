South Carroll Lioness and Lions sponsor Benjamin Franklin essay contest

The American Heritage, Preservation and Patriotism essay topics for 2021-2022 are as follows: Elementary Grades (1-5): You are a mouse in the pocket of Benjamin Franklin in 1776. Describe your day with him. Middle School (6-8): Pick a quote from Benjamin Franklin and explain how it can still influence your life today. High School (9-12): Volunteerism in America started with Benjamin Franklin in 1736. How can you keep the tradition of volunteerism alive in our country today? Adult: The U.S. has a strong tradition of volunteering beginning in 1736 with Benjamin Franklin. In the spirit of Benjamin Franklin and his tradition of invention, develop a new service project and map out its details.