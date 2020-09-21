Carroll County Flash Fiction contest deadline extended

Carroll County residents 16 and older can enter to win $100 and a free membership in the Maryland Writers' Association by writing a short story of 500 words or less. The Carroll County Flash Fiction contest deadline has been extended and will end midnight Sept. 30.
Entries must be a complete, stand-alone short story of 500 words or less, not including the title. No essays, non-fiction, excerpts from other writing, or entries with political agenda or obscene violence will be considered. Entries may be any genre except erotica, children’s fiction, or poetry. All entries should be single-spaced, in 12 point, Times New Roman font, as a .doc or .docx file as an attachment only. The author’s name must not be on the attachment, but only in the main body of the email.
The grand prize winner and finalists retain rights to their work but contest registration allows one-time publishing rights to the sponsoring organization, the Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Writers' Association, for the 2020 In Short collection.
Those who have questions or have already submitted stories and would like to take advantage of the extended deadline can contact the contest gatekeeper at cccmwacontest@gmail.com to withdraw their current entry and make a new submission. An email announcing the winner and finalists will be sent to participating authors by Oct. 31.