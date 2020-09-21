Carroll County Flash Fiction contest deadline extended

Entries must be a complete, stand-alone short story of 500 words or less, not including the title. No essays, non-fiction, excerpts from other writing, or entries with political agenda or obscene violence will be considered. Entries may be any genre except erotica, children’s fiction, or poetry. All entries should be single-spaced, in 12 point, Times New Roman font, as a .doc or .docx file as an attachment only. The author’s name must not be on the attachment, but only in the main body of the email.