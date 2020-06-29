Carroll County chapter of Maryland Writers offers flash fiction contest

Judging is based on a complete story of 500 words or less with a beginning, middle and end (not including the title); creativity and originality; and technical merit. Entries may be any genre except erotica, children’s fiction, or poetry. Entries with political agenda, obscene violence or exceeding 500 words will not be considered. Judges and officers of CCCMWA and their families are not eligible to enter. The author’s name and Carroll County address should be in the main body of the email, and the flash fiction entry in an attachment. The name nor address should be on the attachment. Entries should be emailed to cccmwacontest@gmail.com.