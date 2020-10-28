FYI briefs: Applications accepted for ag teaching award; arts, math, tech student grants available

To qualify, teachers must be employed as a prekindergarten through 12th grade teacher in a public or private school in Maryland and must use agricultural information and/or materials in their classroom to help students learn the importance of agriculture while also mastering required educational standards. To apply, teachers must complete the application form, narrative, and submit a lesson plan postmarked by Dec. 4, to MAEF/MD Ag in the Classroom, Attn: Excellence Award, PO Box 536, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or via e-mail to sbrown@maefonline.com. The application can be downloaded at www.maefonline.com under the Grants and Teacher Awards section.