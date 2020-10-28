FYI briefs: Applications accepted for ag teaching award; arts, math, tech student grants available

Applications accepted for ag teaching award
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2020 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. This award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula.
The recipient will receive a $500 classroom stipend and scholarship to attend the 2021 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference to be held in Des Moines, Iowa, from June 28-July 1, 2021. The scholarship covers the recipient’s registration, travel, lodging and meals. The Maryland winner will be encouraged to apply for the National Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award.
To qualify, teachers must be employed as a prekindergarten through 12th grade teacher in a public or private school in Maryland and must use agricultural information and/or materials in their classroom to help students learn the importance of agriculture while also mastering required educational standards. To apply, teachers must complete the application form, narrative, and submit a lesson plan postmarked by Dec. 4, to MAEF/MD Ag in the Classroom, Attn: Excellence Award, PO Box 536, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or via e-mail to sbrown@maefonline.com. The application can be downloaded at www.maefonline.com under the Grants and Teacher Awards section.
MAEF is a nonprofit organization with programs serving pre-kindergarten through post-secondary audiences. MAEF signature programs include “Infusing Ag in the Classroom” professional development courses for teachers; mobile science labs; mobile agricultural showcases and Maryland FFA.
Arts, math and tech student grants available
Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 1 for the Andrew Bryan Farnen Fund for the Arts, Mathematics, and Technology grant.
Grants will be made to help students explore their passion through the purchase of musical instruments, art supplies, computers, books, experiences and other educational materials; these funds are not intended to be used for tuition. It is the intention of Farnen’s family to award funds to candidates who have a strong desire to learn and create whether through the visual arts, musical performance, mathematics, or computer science/technology.
Applicants for this $2,500 grant must be between the ages of 14 and 21 on Oct. 1 of the year in which they apply. Applicants must live in Maryland, with preference given to those residing in Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Howard or Baltimore counties. Grant funds are paid through a qualifying fiscal agent which will disburse funds as qualifying estimates, quotes or expense receipts are received.
The deadline is Dec. 1, 2020. For more information and to apply, visit www.cfwcmd.org.