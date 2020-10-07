xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

FYI briefs: Pot pie fundraiser in Union Bridge; VFW sponsoring essay contests

By Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Oct 07, 2020 6:12 PM

Auxiliary hosting pot pie fundraiser

The Union Bridge Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a slippery chicken pot pie quarts sale. Quarts are available for $7 and will be sold by preorder.

Pickup will be held Nov. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. at the fire hall, at 8 W. Locust St.

Advertisement

Orders should be placed by Oct. 23. For more information or to order, call 443-340-9462.

VFW sponsors essay contests

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary of the Monocacy Valley Memorial Post 6918, Harney, is sponsoring two student youth programs for 2020-21.
Advertisement

For the Voice of Democracy program, contestants must be in grades nine through 12, and write an essay of 300-400 words with the theme, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

[More Maryland news] Three fired Maryland Legal Aid attorneys accuse pro bono law firm of discrimination, file EEOC complaint

For the Patriot Pen program, contestants must be in sixth, seventh or eighth grades. It requires an essay of 300-400 words on the theme. “What is Patriotism to Me?”.

For each program, the first-place winner receives $200 and second place receives $100. Post-level winner will go to the district level of the VFW. The entry deadline for both programs is Oct. 31.

Latest Carroll County News

For more information or to obtain an entry form, contact Frank M. Rauschenberg at 240-367-6110 or call the Harney VFW Post at 410-756-6866.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement