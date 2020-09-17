FYI briefs: Ladies auxiliary hosts apple dumpling fundraiser; foundation offers agriculture scholarships for educators

Ladies auxiliary hosts apple dumpling fundraiser
The Union Bridge Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is hosting an apple dumpling sale fundraiser. Baked and unbaked dumplings are available for $4, with a sugar-free option.
Orders should be placed before Sept. 25. Pick-up will be held Oct. 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at the fire hall, at 8 W. Locust St. in Union Bridge.
For more information, call Missi at 443-340-9462.
Foundation offers agriculture scholarships for educators
The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement will be awarding $25,000 in academic scholarships to mid-Atlantic area teachers that are looking to obtain an advanced degree in agriculture or continuing education credits. The online application will be open through Sept. 25.
The nonprofit foundation was established in 2015 and is funded by participating association MidAtlantic Farm Credit, headquartered in Westminster. The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement also runs a Community Education Program and Student Scholarship Program.
The ag educator scholarship application and more information is available online at fcfoundationforag.org or by emailing info@FCFoundationforAg.org.