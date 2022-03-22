$654 million budget recommended to Carroll County commissioners for fiscal 2023

At a public meeting Tuesday with Carroll County commissioners, county Director of Management and Budget Ted Zaleski presented a recommended fiscal 2023 budget of $654.76 million with about $473 million in the General Fund and about $99 million in the Capital Fund.

“The revenue outlook for both us and the state is much better than it was a year ago,” Zaleski said, “but we are still overcommitted.”

Currently, the recommended operating budget does not address the county’s plans for a new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services or the planned expansion of the Northern Landfill.

“We’ve captured a lot of what we think will be necessary, but we still don’t understand the picture well enough to say it’s fully covered,” Zaleski said regarding establishing the county’s new combination fire and EMS department. “We don’t feel comfortable yet that we know how much that will cost.

“We’ve also started significant discussions about the future of our landfill, but there’s nothing built in.”

As far as year-end projections for fiscal 2022, which ends June 30, the county anticipates a $22.2 million budget surplus, almost entirely driven by proceeds from income tax and the recordation tax.

The county’s reserve remains largely intact with $4.2 million. Unspent funds are expected to total $4.5 million for fiscal 2022.

“We expect to end [fiscal 2022] with approximately $31 million available,” Zaleski said. “We always carry over 1% of the budget, which would be $4.2 million, leaving about $27 million projected to be unassigned.”

Zaleski said at the end of fiscal 2021 that the county had $25.2 million unassigned. If that number is added to the fiscal 2022 projected unassigned fund balance, that gives the county about $52 million unassigned at the end of the current fiscal year.

For fiscal 2023, $15.5 million of that total has been assigned for various projects. This includes $3.2 million for the Charles Community Center, $3 million for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters state grant match, $3.52 million for overlays, $1.2 million for Ridenour Way construction, and $350,000 for Carroll Community College technology.

Zaleski shared with commissioners several potential uses of unassigned funds, such as making up shortfalls in revenue, one-time capital project expenses and reducing planned debt.

“I’ve got a whole list of things I want to address, but we can dive into those when we get ready to roll,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, a Republican representing District 1.

Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a District 4 Republican, thanked the county’s budget staff for its presentation.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of effort and a lot for us to digest,” Bouchat said.

Commissioners will release their budget on April 26. Five community budget presentations will be held throughout the county and then there will be a virtual budget public hearing in May.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a District 3 Republican, said he preferred the public hearing be held in person. Zaleski said he could try to find a location for the meeting but mentioned it may be a challenge this late in the year.

“We have a lot to work on and I look forward to community input as we continue,” said Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, a Republican representing District 5.

Final adoption of the budget is set for May 24.