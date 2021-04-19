Body-worn cameras for Carroll County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait as FY22 budget tightening continues

“When I got elected to this office in 2014, I promised my constituents I would not raise taxes and I will not go back on that promise this year or next — and I will certainly not do it, even if I would almost be convinced to do it, in the middle of a damn pandemic when I’ve got people who are struggling,” he said, noting that even a modest increase of $125 would be too much for some people to bear right now who are also likely to be hit with state and federal tax increases in coming years.