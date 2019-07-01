Advertisement

Visitation and service listings for July 1

Jul 01, 2019 | 5:00 AM

Fannye N. Fiora: Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 595 Third St. N.W., Washington, D.C.

Lloyd P. “Bud” Harris: Viewing, noon until time of celebration of life, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Kenworthy Funeral Home, 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Robert M. McGregor: Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster.

James J. “Jim” McPhillips: Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. today, Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. John Roman Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster.

Ruth B. Myers: Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday; service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St.,Westminster.

Ronald D. Williams: Service, 11 a.m. today, New Windsor Presbyterian Church.

Maurice R. Yingling: Service, 10 a.m. today, Evergreen Memorial Gardens mausoleum, Finksburg.

