Mount Airy Main Street Association wants you to build your best castle — out of cardboard

The Mount Airy Main Street Association will add a twist to this year’s Fun in the Sun event with a competition involving cardboard.
In combination to the annual sidewalk chalk art competition, this year, they will also hold a cardboard castle building contest this Saturday.
The day will start with the sidewalk chalk art competition at 10 a.m., which is free to enter, and the first 24 participants will receive a free box of chalk. A scavenger hunt, to identify signs and buildings, will be held throughout the day, and the cardboard castle building contest will be held at 5 p.m., with no fee to enter but participants must bring their own cards and tape.
The public will be able to vote on the sidewalk chalk art all afternoon at the Town Hall.
“We hope people will come to cheer on their friends and neighbors who are building the castles to watch them to just enjoy Mount Airy,” said Ellie Bonde, coordinator of the event.
Winners of the Chalk Art and Cardboard Castle Competition will be announced at 7:30. Prizes for the winners are donated by Century Ford, Challedon Golf, Youth Play, Mount Airy Lanes Bowling, coupons from Jimmie Cone, Jessica’s Snowballs, California Tortilla, and other local businesses.
Fun in the Sun has been held every year for about the past 12 years, but usually the event is held on the third week of July, according to Bonde. The event was originally scheduled for July 20 but had to be rescheduled due to extreme heat.
In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled.
During the event, the Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy will be selling food. There will be beach ball volleyball and cornhole games set up. The event will also offer water balloon toss, relay races, yard games, Hula Hoops and bubbles.
Bonde hopes attendees have some “old-fashioned family fun” this weekend.
“I hope that the residents will enjoy the historic downtown area and support the businesses that are located there,” Bonde said. “There’s nothing to do with your phone or your computer; we’re not using those this weekend. So, it’s all old-fashioned family fun."