Friday morning will almost certainly bring a wet commute, according to National Weather Service forecasts, but there is a small chance of freezing rain or icy roads in Carroll County and points southwest.
“I think the most likely time for precipitation moving into the area, at least Carroll County specifically, would be between say 9 a.m. and noon, in that time frame,” said Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Virginia. “If it does hold off until mid to late morning, most of it would be rain.”
But there is a small chance that rain could come a little earlier in the morning, when temperatures have yet to recover from an overnight plunge below freezing. According to a Thursday afternoon special weather statement NWS issued, there is a 30% chance of freezing rain Friday morning in Carroll, with chances increasing to as high as 50% as you move southwest from Carroll to Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties in Virginia.
A special weather statement is different than a winter weather advisory, according to LaSorsa. Winter weather advisories are reserved for when there is greater confidence that forecasted weather will come to pass.
“With this we’re saying there is a chance, but it’s just contingent on when the precipitation breaks out,” LaSorsa said. “Most of the stuff I am looking at suggests it will hold off until mid to late morning, but it’s certainly not out of the question that a little drizzle could sneak in there closer to sunrise.”
There could also be a greater chance of some slippery road surfaces in those areas of Carroll County more prone to colder temperatures, such as areas like Lineboro that are closer to the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, according to LaSorsa.
“Pay attention to the latest forecast. If you get up early, keep your eye out for the weather,” he said. “There could be some slippery spots.”
As for any additional winter weather in the coming days, LaSorsa said it’s far too early to make any predictions for the Christmas or New Year’s holidays, but there could be wintry precipitation in the area early next week.
“Monday would be your next shot at wintry weather in the area, Monday into Monday night. We’ll keep an eye on that,” he said. “If I had to guess right now, it would start as snow and change to rain with a little bit of ice in between. We’ll get that ironed out as it gets a little closer.”