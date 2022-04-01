As the deadline to file taxes approaches, free tax assistance appointments fill up in Carroll County

With the April 18 deadline to file income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service looming, Carroll County residents can take advantage of free assistance programs, if they can get an appointment.

Human Service Programs of Carroll County, Inc is offering free tax preparation services for low to moderate income households through its IRS-certified, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The VITA program generally offers free tax help to people who make $57,000 or less and need assistance in preparing tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in local communities, according to the IRS website.

According to Courtney Kingan, director of development at HSP, appointments should be made. Although all appointment slots are currently booked, those interested in the service should still call, in case of cancellations.

Participants are asked to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, last year’s tax return, all W-2 and 1099 forms, any estimated tax payments, Social Security cards for all dependents, dependent care provider information, proof of health insurance and purchase dates, and purchase cost for all stock sales occurring in the tax year.

HSP is now offering the VITA program year-round.

“We’re Carroll County’s best-kept secret,” Kingan said. “This is the best year yet, with yearlong services.”

Last year, more than 1,000 tax returns were completed through the program and this year, the organization anticipates completing even more.

Free tax return assistance is also being provided at Carroll senior and community centers by AARP representatives through the Tax-Aide program.

Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program and has helped more than 68 million taxpayers since 1968. It is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.

Program volunteers provide taxpayers in communities nationwide with free tax preparation and filing services. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

Assistance will be available at the Westminster Senior and Community Center on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff strongly encouraged attendees to make an appointment by calling the center. This service pays special attention to those age 60 and older.

Rich Ottone, community services supervisor with the county’s Bureau of Aging and Disabilities, said this year the program has been very popular and at this time, all appointments are filled. Those looking to walk in will have to hope for a cancellation.

Ottone said the tax assistance program was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the program was available on a limited basis at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster.