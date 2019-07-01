Humane Society of Carroll County scratching out the cost of cat adoptions in July

The Humane Society, which has participated in Maryland 2,000 in each year of the program’s existence, has seen a bump in its adoptions during the event in the past. Last year, adoptions spiked to 454 in July, up from 322 adoptions in June and 268 adoptions in May, according to Humane Society numbers. Participating shelters across Maryland exceeded the goal last year, bringing 2,590 cats and kittens home, according to an HSCC news release.