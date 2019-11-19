The teens accused of assaulting a Mount Airy man who later died from his injuries sustained at the Great Frederick Fair will continue to be held in detention as they await waiver petition hearings that will determine whether they are charged as adults, a Frederick County judge determined Tuesday.
John Marvin Weed, 59, was found lying unconscious on the ground near the midway area of the fairgrounds just after 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 20, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and died at about 4 p.m. Sept. 21, the Sheriff’s Office said. A 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother were charged with assaulting Weed.
The 15-year-old defendant has been charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, while the 16-year-old faces two counts of second-degree assault. The teens are being held in Montgomery County. According to Maryland sentencing guidelines, the maximum punishment for an adult sentenced to voluntary manslaughter is 10 years incarceration.
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office filed waiver petitions Oct. 10 on behalf of the state to move the teens’ cases to adult court. A jury trial has yet to be scheduled.
The two teens appeared in back-to-back hearings in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning. Judge Julie Stevenson Solt determined the teens will continue to be held in detention as they await waiver hearings.
Attorney Stacey Steinmetz, representing the 16-year-old, asked the judge to close Tuesday’s hearing to the public, fearing media coverage would “taint” the jury. She also said confidential school records would be discussed that the public would not normally be privy to.
Laura Wilt of the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office argued the public should be aware of the proceedings in a case that “shook our community.”
Solt denied Steinmetz’s request to close the hearing, but allowed the attorneys to approach the bench to discuss the defendant’s school records. Before the attorneys approached, Wilt said the 16-year-old had disobeyed the school resource officer and school officials. Steinmetz interrupted to ask they approach the judge. Static played over the speakers in the courtroom while the attorneys conversed with the judge, preventing those in attendance from hearing their discourse.
The 16-year-old stood beside Steinmetz during the discussion, wiping his face with a tissue. The defendant’s parents sat in the front row of the courtroom.
Before the attorneys approached the bench, Wilt said the actions of the 16-year-old, though not fatal, might have provided the opening for his 15-year-old brother to approach the victim’s “blind side” and land the final blow.
“That final blow may never have happened," Wilt said.
Furthermore, the 16-year-old allegedly spit on the victim, an action Wilt described as “reprehensible.”
The court received a copy of the waiver investigation late Monday night, Solt said, and she wanted additional time to review it, as the attorneys likely would as well, she said.
Solt said she was not convinced it would be safe to release the 16-year-old and ruled that he will be held for another two weeks, leading up to a detention review hearing Dec. 3.
The 15-year-old’s hearing did not elicit as much discussion.
John MacLean, a public defender representing the 15-year-old, said additional time is needed for the investigation before a waiver hearing can be held, and requested the hearing be postponed. The 15-year-old’s next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18, but may be rescheduled to an earlier date, Solt said.
It is alleged that the assault began after the 15-year-old asked Weed for a dollar at the fair, Weed refused, and a verbal altercation ensued, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said in September. When Weed walked away, the teens allegedly followed him and the 15-year-old allegedly punched him in the head, causing him to fall, then his 16-year-old brother allegedly spat on Weed.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said at a Sept. 23 news conference that the 16-year-old also punched Weed in the back of the head, then several minutes later, the 15-year-old “comes flying through, lands a deadly blow to the victim.”