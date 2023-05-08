Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s elections in Westminster and 3 other Carroll towns

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to elect leaders in four Carroll County municipalities. Here’s what you need to know about Election Day in Hampstead, New Windsor, Union Bridge and Westminster:

Hampstead

In the Town of Hampstead’s election Tuesday, Mayor Chris Nevin and Town Council members Deb Painter and David Unglesbee are running for reelection, unopposed.

The election is set for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Town Hall, at 1034 S. Carroll St.

[ Hampstead voter guide: See where the candidates stand on the issues ]

In December, an ordinance was passed raising the mayor’s annual salary from $7,000 to $9,800 and council members’ pay from $3,000 to $4,000 annually.

According to town code, neither the mayor’s nor the council members’ salaries may change during their terms of elected office. As a result, after May 9, salaries for Nevin, Painter and Unglesbee will increase, while the remaining Town Council members whose seats were not up for election — Diane Barrett, Wayne Thomas and Benjamin Zolman — will continue to earn $3,000 annually until their terms end in May 2025.

For more information on the election, go to https://hampsteadmd.gov.

New Windsor

New Windsor residents will elect three town council members on Tuesday. Voting will take place in the town hall meeting room at 209 High St. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Incumbents David Hoffman and current council Vice President Kimberlee Schultz are joined by Thomas Gubernatis, Betty Windsor and Frank Windsor Sr. in the race for three open seats.

[ New Windsor voter guide: See where the candidates stand on the issues ]

The five members of New Windsor’s Town Council vote on new measures and ordinances. The mayor does not vote, but does appoint each council member to serve as chair of one committee and a member of another.

There are 1,349 voters in New Windsor, according to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry. Council members are paid $1,500 per year and the position is considered nonpartisan.

For more information on the election, go to https://newwindsormd.gov/election/.

Union Bridge

In the Tuesday Union Bridge election, Mayor Perry Jones, Jr., is running uncontested for reelection and three candidates have been nominated for two seats on the Town Council.

The election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 9, at the Town Hall, 104 Locust St.

[ Union Bridge voter guide: See where the candidates stand on the issues ]

The Town of Union Bridge has about 930 residents, according to the 2020 census.

The mayor of Union Bridge earns an annual salary of $2,400, and each of the five council members earns $960. Both the mayor and Town Council members earn another $40 for each special meeting they attend outside of the regular monthly meetings.

Westminster

Westminster residents will vote Tuesday to elect candidates to serve on the city’s Common Council. Incumbents Kevin Dayhoff, Ann Marie Gilbert, and Common Council President Greg Pecoraro are joined by Scott Willens on the ballot in the race for three Common Council seats.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday. Residents living west of Route 31 vote at the community building at the Westminster Municipal Pool at 325 Royer Road, and those living east of the state highway vote at the headquarters of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department at 28 John St., according to the city website.

[ Westminster voter guide: See where the candidates stand on the issues ]

Westminster’s five Common Council members vote on ordinances, bids and zoning decisions. Being a member of the Westminster Common Council pays $2,400 per year, and the position is considered nonpartisan.

Westminster has 13,134 voters, according to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry.

For more information on the election, go to https://www.westminstermd.gov/elections.