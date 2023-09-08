Carroll commissioners approve purchase of seven vehicles for use by facilities and parks departments

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County commissioners on Thursday approved the purchase of seven vehicles for use by various county departments.

The Carroll County Bureau of Fleet Management & Warehouse Operations requested the vehicles to replace seven “aged trucks” from the fleets in the Bureau of Facilities, Roads Operations, and the Department of Recreation & Parks, according to bureau chief Reid Oliver.

Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of seven 2024 Ford F-Series trucks from Apple Ford in Columbia, in the amount of $567,300.54.

“Every unit being requested will come with a front snowplow and safety lights,” Oliver said. “Three of the trucks are pickup trucks, three utility body trucks, and one dump truck.

“The new units are expected to take six to nine months to receive, and the existing [trucks] will be sold through auction.”

The trucks being purchased include:

One 2024 Ford F-250 Crew Cab

One 2024 Ford F-450 Extended Cab

One 2024 Ford F-350 Extended Cab

Two 2024 Ford F-350 Extended Cabs

One 2024 Ford F-250 Crew Cab

One 2024 Ford F-250 Crew Cab

Commissioners also unanimously approved the purchase of one John Deere 850L Crawler Dozer from Jesco, Inc., for $497,000. Jesco is an authorized dealer of John Deere equipment, including bulldozers.

Oliver said the new vehicle would replace a 2009 bulldozer being used at the Northern Landfill by the Bureau of Solid Waste.

“It has nearly 13,000 hours [of use]. Pretty significant. The new dozer is expected to take about six months to receive, at which time this dozer will be auctioned,” he said.

All of the approved purchases are included in the approved fiscal 2024 budget, with no additional funds needed. Commissioners made no comments about the purchases.