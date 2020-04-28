Local business organizes ‘stuff a trailer’ food drive in New Windsor

A local business is inviting people to come together during the pandemic and collect non-perishable food for local families, veterans, and homeless people in need of food.
Babylon Vault Company, a family-owned Carroll County business of 90 years, has a trailer at its New Windsor plant waiting to be filled with donations, according to a news release from the business. As the trailer is filled, company employees will take the donations to local food pantries.
“We wanted to respect the state-mandated guidelines of social distancing through a no-contact drop-off. That’s how we came up with the stuff-a-trailer angle. We want people to drive up, drop off and drive on," said Donna Babylon, a third-generation owner of the company.
The collection began Monday at 925 Wakefield Valley Road, New Windsor, at the corner of Md. 31 and Wakefield Valley Road. The food drive will continue as long as there is a need, the release reads. The trailer is accessible for drop-offs 24/7.
“We are excited to assist our community during this unprecedented time of need,” Babylon said. "We hope our effort will lessen the burden on our neighbors.”
Tammy Ray, community relations manager for Babylon, came up with the idea. She said in the release they are working with eight food pantries that serve all ZIP codes in the county.
“We positioned ourselves to be advocates for both our veterans and Carroll countians to fulfill the most basic need to feed themselves and their families,” Ray said. “Let’s come together to keep our community fed — one can at a time.”
Businesses, veteran organizations and civic groups interested in joining the company’s mission can reach out to Tammy Ray at 410-848-0393.
Accepted items include: canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, fruit cups, applesauce, pudding cups, pasta and sauce, beans, hearty soups, pancake mix and syrup, stews, chili, Depends, canned meat, nuts, trail mix, granola bars, protein bars, rice, cereal, oatmeal, macaroni, bottle water and juice, peanut butter or cheese crackers, and pop top cans of ravioli or spaghetti. Babylon Vault Company requests items that have not expired.