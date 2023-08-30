Carroll Countian will relinquish Maryland Dairy Princess crown Friday as contest moves to state fair

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

State dairy promotion leaders recently announced the move of the Maryland Dairy Princess Contest to the Maryland State Fair.

The 61st annual event will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, in the Cow Palace on the Timonium Fairgrounds.

“Giving the spotlight to our outstanding dairy spokespersons at a venue with thousands of fairgoers will showcase Maryland’s dairy industry and allow consumers to learn more about milk, dairy products and our hard-working farmers,” said Susan Summers, president of the Maryland Dairy Princess Association.

Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie of Carroll County was crowned the 2022 Maryland Dairy Princess last July, during a ceremony in Frederick. She spent the last year traveling across the state to promote the dairy industry.

Participants were judged on a personal interview, a short speech called a “milk toast,” a creative skit and performance.

Taking place during the second of the fair’s three-weekend format, this year’s contest will be part of “Dairy Weekend,” scheduled between open class dairy cattle shows, judging contests and the 4-H dairy cattle competitions.

“We look forward to the support of dairy enthusiasts who will already be at the fair, but also those who may never have attended the event traditionally held at a hotel in July,” Summers said.

Local Dairy Princesses from seven regions of the state will compete for the state title with interviews and presentations during a two-day period. They will also participate in numerous dairy events, including the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off with local media personalities and the prestigious Maryland Holstein Futurity.

“Agriculture education and helping to develop the future leaders in our agriculture industry are part of the mission for the Maryland State Fair,” said Maryland State Fair assistant general manager David Gordon. “The Dairy Princess Contest has a tradition of sharing these goals and does a wonderful job developing future leaders in the dairy industry.”

Regional committees recruited participants in local competitions from counties across the state. The State Princess, Alternate State Princess and team of regional princesses will work together to promote Maryland’s Official Beverage: Milk. They will visit fairs, schools, grocery stores, special events and more, sharing their dairy stories about milk, dairy products and the dairy industry.

The Maryland Dairy Princess Association also sponsors a Dairy Maid program that prepares future princesses and provides promotional opportunities for younger dairy enthusiasts between the ages of 9 and 16 years old.

For more information on the Maryland Dairy Princess Program, contact Hope Cencula and Deb Spurrier at mddairyprincess@gmail.com.