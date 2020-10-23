Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Free Drive-thru Flu Vaccine Clinics Oct 22, 2020 at 8:19 PM The Carroll County Health Department is partnering with Carroll County Public Schools and Maryland Partnership for Prevention (MPP) hosted free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for children from 6 months old to 18 years old on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Next Gallery PHOTOS Memory Lane Antique Market Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Springdale Preparatory School Garden Springdale Preparatory School's flower and herb sale Thursday, October 22, 2020. 3h Students return for start of hybrid instruction BusPatrol safety technology installed on Carroll County school buses The Shepherd's Staff opens location in New Windsor Embracing Wellness exercise class in Manchester Friday night bites at the Farm Museum Maryland state superintendent visits Carroll County schools Gardeners at Fairhaven Advertisement