Carroll County Health Department to host free flu vaccine clinic for children next week

The Carroll County Health Department is offering a free flu vaccine clinic next week for children ages 6 months through 18 years old.
The clinic will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the health department, 290 South Center St. in Westminster, and preregistration is required.
To avoid a crowded waiting room, people will wait in their cars in the parking lot until they are called in for their vaccines. Face masks are required in the building, and staff members ask residents to not attend the clinic if they have any symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
“Now is the time for Marylanders to ensure that they are vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19,” Maryland Health Department Secretary Dennis Schrader said. “It is safe and convenient to get both vaccines at the same time, and we strongly encourage you to consider getting both.”
Both preservative-free injectable flu vaccines will be offered, as well as FluMist for children who are medically eligible. COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at this clinic.
“Last year’s flu season was fairly mild because we were taking precautions against COVID-19,” said registered nurse Maria Carr, maternal child health nursing program supervisor at the health department. “This year with more activities happening, we expect flu levels may be higher, and we encourage everyone 6 months and up to get their annual flu vaccine as soon as possible.”
To register for the clinic, go to cchd.maryland.gov/flu-vaccine-clinics-for-children and click on the “Register for the flu clinic at the Health Department for children 6 months through age 18″ link.
So far the health department, Carroll County Public Schools and the Maryland Partnership for Prevention have scheduled free flu vaccine clinics for students only at county public schools this week. These clinics are closed for registration.
Most pharmacies and health care provider offices offer flu vaccines. For a list of pharmacies, go to the health department’s Finding a Flu Vaccination page or go to vaccines.gov/find-vaccines. Most pharmacies can vaccinate children older than 3.
Some pharmacies and health care providers may offer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time. Residents can contact their health care provider or local pharmacy if they are interested in this option.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and older and is expected to be authorized for children as young as 5 by the end of the year. The health department will announce clinics for that age group soon.
For more information, go to the health department’s website at cchd.maryland.gov/flu.