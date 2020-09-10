‘That’s Union Bridge for you’: Brewery’s boat parade raises over $14,000 for fire companies

A variety of small handcrafted boats were set afloat in Little Pipe Creek in Union Bridge with the mission of helping keep two fire companies afloat.
A section of the creek sits off of Main Street to the left of Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, which played host to an Anchored Boat Parade on the creek to raise money for the Union Bridge and New Windsor fire companies on the second weekend of August.
Each boat had a secured sponsorship from local businesses, and guests in attendance were encouraged to vote on their favorite boats with donations.
“A lot of people helped with the logistics of this fundraiser,” Flood Zone co-owner Beth Stambaugh said. “We always set out to do an event of some sorts, and my husband and I, we’ve been to places like Florida where they have boat parades for Christmas and things like that. It just kind of evolved. We’ve got the creek and we wanted to do some type of fundraiser.
“Everybody put their heads together and came up with good ideas.”
Stambaugh owns Flood Zone with her husband Jerry, and they are both Carroll County natives — Beth hails from New Windsor and Jerry is from Union Bridge. The couple opened Flood Zone less than two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic hit and were suddenly forced to close.
The pandemic resulted in the cancellation of carnivals and other popular summer events, so Stambaugh and her husband discovered a way to remain involved and help raise money for the local fire departments at the same time.
The “captains” of each boat were encouraged to get at least one sponsor and have the sponsor’s name displayed on their boat. Stambaugh said this was where much of the donations came from and every sponsor could contribute whichever amount they chose.
“When our customers would come, we had a box where they could look at each boat and correlate boat to box number and put in the monetary donations,” Stambaugh said. “That’s how we came up with the winner.”
Between the sponsors and the cash donations, the fundraiser brought in over $14,000, Stambaugh added, that will be split between the two fire companies.
“I was just thrilled, thrilled,” she said. “It was impressive.”
Union Bridge resident Lucy Staley took first place with “Lucy’s Little Red Wagon,” a farmer’s market-themed boat that took about a full day for her to complete. Staley is a produce vendor in the marketplace at Flood Zone, and her boat is a close replica of her produce wagon.
“I make things; I built my son’s bed, I helped build certain things for the store and helped make my wagon I used to have out front, that sort of thing,” she said. “When they said a boat competition, I thought to make it out of wood. Someone else gave me an idea to use a foam board insulation to get it to float, so I did that, set it on top and tested it in our pond and it floated.
“I was just jumping up and down with joy.”
The event was well received by the public, Stambaugh said, and she hopes to host it again next summer.
Stambaugh and her husband have increased public health and safety measures at the brewery when they reopened. There is an expanded outdoor seating area with an outdoor bar, including a carryout window at the marketplace.
“We’re trying to get more spaces covered, we’re going to have heaters, we’ve got this wonderful fireplace that was built when we first opened,” Stambaugh said. “It should still add to the charm and people’s comfort level of being able to be outside.”
Staley said the Stambaughs are always looking for creative ways to engage the community, and this inaugural boat parade was just one example of their efforts coming to fruition.
“I knew this would be something pretty cool, different, and it’s awesome to think that we raised half of that, that $7,000 was raised in four days,” Staley said. “It’s phenomenal.
“That’s Union Bridge for you; it’s such a small, loving community.”