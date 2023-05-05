Flick’s Pub at Lorien Assisted Living Community in Taneytown reopens after pandemic hiatus

Flick's pub in Taneytown has reopened after its pandemic-related closure period. The pub is unique in that it serves residents in the Lorien Taneytown assisted living facility as well as anyone else, offering residents a convenient way to have a drink with friends and family, or just with whoever they meet at the bar. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Its location next to Lorien Assisted Living facilities in Taneytown makes Flick’s a truly unique pub. Like many local favorites, Flick’s began a pandemic-related business hiatus in 2020, but the pub reopened its doors last month.

“There’s some unique things about this place that make it really phenomenal,” Flick’s Pub and Lorien public relations manager Sonya McMillion said.

Flick’s is owned and operated by Lorien, but being in a separate building from the facility is part of what makes the pub special. It allows Flick’s to have the same liquor license as a traditional pub, whereas a pub inside Lorien would only be able to serve residents. While the pub is geared toward those 55 and older, McMillion said Flick’s is open to anyone.

The pub presents an opportunity for Lorien residents to have dinner or a drink with friends and family without going very far from home, McMillion said.

“Many times, our elderly are tired or exhausted and going out is not as much fun,” McMillion said, “but here there’s such a difference. They can’t wait to come downstairs, and the moment they come in the doors they enter their going out happy place.”

Lorien Health Services operates several facilities across Maryland and offers various levels of care. Lorien Taneytown provides hospice care, short-term stays, nursing, rehabilitation and houses assisted living residents.

Bernadette Beard, administrator at Lorien Taneytown, said assisted living is a great option for older adults who can live mostly independently, but may need extra help in one or two areas, or who may prefer the comfort of knowing that help is on the way at a moment’s notice.

Operating a pub next to Lorien’s Taneytown location was the vision of CEO Lou Grimmel, and Flick’s opened its doors in 2014. Former Mayor William Robert “Bob” Flickinger was a staunch supporter of the idea, McMillion said, but he never expected for the pub to be named after him until the project came to fruition. Flickinger died in 2021 at Lorien Taneytown at the age of 88.

Mildred “Millie” Mann said she visited Flick’s most Saturday nights before the pandemic brought restaurant service to a halt. The 89-year-old has been a Lorien Taneytown resident for less than a year but looks forward to going back to Flick’s.

“It’s a good place to come and have a good time,” Mann said. “It’s a wonderful place and atmosphere.”

The April 18 opening was delayed because some of Flick’s staff, including three of Mann’s grandchildren, moved on to other work amid the pandemic, McMillion said.

The decision to close Flick’s on March 10, 2020, was a heartbreaking one, McMillion said.

The biggest factor for determining when to close and reopen was community health and safety, Beard said.

“We’re a health care community first,” Beard said, “and we felt comfortable as a company opening the doors and starting to again bridge Lorien assisted living back with the community, which is what Flick’s does. … It’s a bridge, so they are still part of the community even though they may not be able to get out [in the] community as much as they used to.”

Flick’s serves traditional American pub fare — burgers, fries, salads, sandwiches, wings and more — in a cozy environment that features everything you would expect to find in a restaurant and bar. TVs line the walls and condiments populate the centerpieces of tables surrounded by chairs with comfortable cushions.

“This fills a void for many that just don’t have the ability to get out and about and enjoy that much physical activity,” McMillion said, “so this changed it all and I’m really proud of it.”

Flick’s is also different from other pubs in its capacity to handle special requests. McMillion said outside food is allowed because it better serves the Taneytown and Lorien communities, as in the case of someone bringing their own ingredient to accommodate a dietary restriction.

“We have an energy here … and that’s important to the livelihood of our residents,” McMillion said. “We want assisted living to feel different from nursing home and rehabilitation — it should. It’s to help them thrive, and this helps them thrive and gives them so much joy.”