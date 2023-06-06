Mount Airy Town Council votes to hire architect to start preserving historic Flat Iron Building

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Mount Airy Town Council took the next step in preserving the historic Flat Iron Building at its Monday night meeting.

The council voted 4-1 to hire the Ellicott City architecture firm Brennan+Company to do the architectural and engineering work at a cost of $45,000.

The company also will present the Town Council with designs and cost estimates for three options to preserve the building, located at the intersection of Park Avenue and Main Street.

The council voted in February to rehabilitate and preserve the historic building after debating its future for years.

“That is what I’ve been looking at from the beginning,” Council President Tim Washabaugh said. “I am on record saying I want to preserve this building.”

Washabaugh, who was elected last month to the Town Council, said he campaigned on preserving the historic structure, but he emphasized Monday night that the cost of restoring the building must be taken into consideration.

“I don’t want to throw good money into a bad building,” Washabaugh said. “For $45,000, we are finally, after 15-plus years, getting an estimate on what it’s going to cost with three options to get something done.”

The three options are, first, constructing a tunnel walkway for pedestrians on Main Street that would replace a narrow portion of sidewalk beside the building. The second is to relocate the building away from Main Street. The third is keeping it in place and do whatever is necessary to make the structurally unsound building safe.

“In all cases, it’s following the structural report to maintain the building, make sure it’s safe, make it good for another 50 years at least,” said Barney Quinn, the town engineer.

In 1950, the town purchased the Flat Iron Building with an intent to demolish it and widen Main Street, but in 1959, the Town Council voted to keep the building intact.

In May 2022, the Town Council voted 3-2 to demolish the structure because of safety concerns. Later that month, Mayor Larry Hushour said he was exploring options to instead preserve the historic building. Last August, he established a nine-member task force of residents to study structural and engineering improvements needed to restore the building.

The Flat Iron Building, which replaced a frame building that housed a harness shop, is significant because it was built out of brick after the Fire of 1903 burned all of South Main Street.

William Smith, a harness maker, owned the structure at the time. Since 1903, it has stood in various configurations and had many uses, including as the town hall, a museum and the first American Legion post in Mount Airy after World War II.

This street scene from approximately 1905 includes the iconic, historic Flat Iron building in downtown Mount Airy. It is said to be one of only four original brick structures constructed after the great fire of 1903. Submitted photo.

The building has three floors with a footprint of about 1,000 square feet. The construction is load-bearing concrete or brick walls, with two wood-framed floors, a wood-framed ceiling over the upper level and a wood-framed roof.

Council member Stephen Domotor was the lone vote against hiring Brennan+Company. He has previously expressed concerns over the building’s safety. He repeated those concerns Monday night.

“There are documented structural deficiencies through the various assessments that the town has conducted,” Domotor said. ”There are documented occupational safety and health non-compliances that have not been addressed. The third component is the road safety and the pedestrian safety given the proximity of the building to Main Street. I continue to not be able to support the renovation.”

Domotor also objected to the estimated total cost of $279,480, that includes the $45,000, final design of the improvements, putting the project out for bid, county review, and completing the work.

“Now we’re spending taxpayer money, he said.

Hushour, however, said the Flat Iron Building Task Force already has obtained a Preservation Maryland $10,000 grant to be put toward the building.

“We’re going to use it where it’s most sensible,” Hushour said. “They are also waiting for the results of a Maryland Historical Trust grant that has been applied for, and then there’s a third grant, the Heart Family grant. The hope is that this would be funded through those grant proceeds. But we do have $10,000 at this point.

“We want to get the grants,” he said. “We want this thing funded without having an impact on the citizens of the town. Certainly I want it to have a minimum impact on the budget.”

“There’s going to be about four or five grants they’re going after,” Council member Lynne Galletti said. “They’re working on what they said they would do to get the money rolling in to continue with their plan.”