Carroll County Farm Museum collecting flags for retirement ceremony on Flag Day

Many Carroll County residents will fly flags this weekend in recognition of Memorial Day. Those who note that their flags are no longer in the best condition might want to consider retiring them.
The Carroll County Farm Museum is currently collecting flags that need to be properly retired. They can be dropped at the Farm Museum from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on the weekends.
They will be properly retired by Boy Scout Troop 393 at the Flag Day Ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. June 14 at the museum, 500 S. Center St, Westminster. The event is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine.
For more information, call 800-654-4645 or email ccfarm@carrollcountymd.gov. For questions about the ceremony itself, call Scoutmaster Jeff Barnes 443-340-8943 or email jeffbarnes171@yahoo.com