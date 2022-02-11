Carroll County commissioners approve $167,160 purchase of 5 new vehicles for sheriff’s office and detention center

Despite heightened demand and a nationwide vehicle shortage, five new vehicles were secured for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office just before Ford stopped taking new vehicle orders.
Commissioners approved a request Thursday from the Bureau of Fleet Management/Warehouse Operations to purchase five 2022 Ford Interceptor SUVs from Hertich Fleet Services for $33,432 each. The total approved expense was $167,160.
Four of the vehicles will be used generally by sheriff’s deputies and one will be used by the Carroll County Detention Center.
“Four of the five will be marked patrol vehicles. One of those will be fitted as a K-9 unit,” said Reid Oliver, fleet management bureau chief.
Oliver added that Ford notified the department that orders for police vehicles are closing next week.
“There will be a delay of six to eights months so with your approval today we hope to see these by the end of summer,” he said.
The purchase is being made through a state contract that was competitively bid. The amount is already accounted for in the county’s adopted budget and no additional funds will be necessary.
Commissioner Stephen Wantz, a Republican who represents District 1, asked if five new vehicles will be enough for the sheriff’s office.
“These are the final vehicles we’re looking to purchase for 2022,” Oliver responded. “Back in July we ordered 14 others. This is just finally closing it out.”
Commissioners also approved a request Thursday to use term contractor Priority Install, LLC to complete the “upfitting” of the five vehicles at a cost of $80,245.78. Upfitting consists of adding lights, sound equipment and storage compartments to the vehicles, Oliver said. The cost includes all parts, labor, installation and delivery.
“We’ve done upfitting in the past with Priority Install and we were very satisfied with their work and their turnaround time,” Oliver said.
Officer David Brauning explained that K-9 units cost about $7,500 more to upfit than a regular marked vehicle.