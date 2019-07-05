Federal sentencing for former Carroll County teacher, guilty of child porn production, to be held Monday

Former Carroll County Public Schools principal and Teacher of the Year Kenneth Brian Fischer, 41, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for production of child pornography.

Fischer pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to producing child pornography. His sentencing will begin at 11 a.m. before Judge Richard D. Bennett in the U.S. District Court of Maryland in Baltimore, according to an online court document.

Under the plea agreement, Fischer faces a minimum of 15 years imprisonment and a maximum of 25. He also must register as a sex offender. Fischer is in custody awaiting the sentencing.

His sentencing hearing was delayed twice already. Fischer was first scheduled for May 20, then June 20.

According to the indictment, Fischer used social media apps to contact underage males, then entice and direct them to film and photograph themselves engaging in explicit sexual conduct.

Fischer was first arrested in September 2017 after he communicated with an undercover agent posing as an underage minor and attempted to solicit sex.

Police then executed a search on his Westminster residence. Evidence from a seized cellphone revealed Fischer had been communicating with minors since approximately November 2014 and continuing until the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of producing child pornography, stemming from November 2014.

Fischer, the 2006 Carroll County Teacher of the Year while a science teacher at Winters Mill High School and later the principal at Manchester Valley High School, was employed by CCPS from 2000 until days after his 2017 arrest.

